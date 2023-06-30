More than 200 million people pay for an Amazon Prime membership and millions use it just for free 2-day shipping and special deals. Most retailers offer free shipping and special deals, so if you're not using these Prime benefits, you're probably not getting your money's worth.
You probably use Prime Video. The Netflix/Hulu type streaming service for movies and shows and maybe Prime music, which is similar to Spotify. Those are the best benefits of Prime.
But did you know about Prime gaming? If someone in your house spends time playing video games, they can download and play one video game per month, as part of the Prime membership. It also includes a subscription to a Twitch channel each month.
There's Grub Hub+ which delivers food from restaurants much like Door Dash. On this order, a Prime membership removes the $7 delivery fee. You need to connect your Prime account to the Grub Hub app.
Prime members can also try before they buy. Order all of the clothes you want, try them on, pay for what you want to keep, and return the others for free.
You may not know there's free unlimited storage for photos. Sign into your Amazon account, look for your Prime benefits, and upload individual photos or folders from your computer. You can also use the Amazon Photos app and upload every photo you take with your phone. Others under your Amazon Prime account can do that, too.
Of course, Amazon uses Prime and Prime Day to encourage you to spend more money at Amazon. If you're not using some of these free extras, you're not getting your money's worth.