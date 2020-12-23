If you're giving someone a tech gadget gift for Christmas, you're probably expecting them to be happy about it.
But some gaming systems and phones can leave them sitting around most of the day just waiting to use them.
The new iPhone 12 is one of the top gifts this year, so is the new PlayStation 5, if you can find one. If you have one of these or most any other tech gadget that needs to be activated under the tree, unwrap it before they do.
Every year on Christmas Day, millions of people go online, simultaneously, to activate new smartphones. That means activating it through your wireless carrier online. With so many people doing the same thing at the same time, technical hiccups can happen. It's common to see an error message that servers are temporarily unavailable.
Wireless carrier stores are closed Christmas Day and it'll take longer to get a customer service agent on the phone to help you.
Gaming systems take a long time to get activated and updated. Downloading games when the servers are congested could leave them waiting until after Boxing Day to play.
Remember, a new iOS was just released for iPhones, Apple Watches and iPads, so they'll all need to be updated which takes a long time on a good day.
This goes for any gadget that needs to connect to the internet and a server before you can use them. So go ahead, unwrap that gift ahead of time, have it up and running before Christmas morning. They'll be glad you did.