What the Tech? Airbnb rentals
On any given night of the year, over 2 million people will be staying at a space listed by Airbnb. The short-term rental app and website lists over 6 million homes, apartments, tree houses, castles and single, private, and shared rooms.
Many of the listings are owned by people just like you: homeowners who want to make a supplemental income from a side-hustle.
How do you know how much your spare bedroom would be worth to someone visiting your area? Will it be enough to pay the mortgage or a couple of dinners out during the week?
Airbnb makes it easy to see a projection for your space with a link on its website. Simply go to Airbnb.com and click on "Become a host" at the top of the page. You will prompted to enter your location and a couple of other details about your space, such as whether you'll be renting out the entire place, a private or shared room. You'll also be asked how many guests can stay in the space. It then makes a projection based on 15 rentals per month.
To get some idea of what to expect, I entered Charleston, South Carolina and found out a house that can host 4 guests can earn somewhere around $4,000 per month. A single room for 2 people might allow me to charge enough to earn $3,000 a month. Listing a shared room for 1 person might bring in a little over $1,000 per month, again based on an expected occupancy of 15 days a month.
The tool is a little vague and there are many variables that influence what a person can charge per night. Availability, or how many rental properties and hotel rooms in the area, and occupancy, how many people travel to the area looking for an overnight stay.
Also playing a big part in determining a nightly rate are the reviews a short-term rental gets on the Airbnb website. By filling out more information on the Airbnb website, you can get a more accurate picture of what you might be able to make each month.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? Back-to-school gadgets
College students will soon be getting things packed up to go off to school. These days, students need more tech gadgets to get through the semester.Read More »
-
What the Tech? 3D dinner theater
Launching next month in Nashville, this latest production offers another interactive and immersive dining experience that uses animation, sound and dozens of digital projectors.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Welcome
Got a trip or vacation coming up soon? You'll want to take a look at a new travel app called "Welcome."Read More »
-
What the Tech? Cheap devices
It's back-to-school season and for many parents of younger children, the pleas for a new smartphone have begun.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Review of PlayStation Vue
For the past month I've been using Sony's PlayStation Vue. Here's what I've found: Sony's PS Vue is one of the most misunderstood streaming services because of the name.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Claiming money from the Equifax breach
Almost half the U.S. population can file a claim to receive part of the $700 million attempt to make things right.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Online surveys
Your friends on Facebook might not care much for your opinions, but companies do. And they'll pay you.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the Day: Genius
This app gives you song lyrics and more.Read More »
-
What the Tech? FaceApp privacy concerns
An app that went viral this week is now making a lot of people worry about their privacy and how their images might be used without their knowledge.Read More »
-
What the Tech? New emojis on the way
Take a look at the new emojis coming to your smartphone later this year.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Augmented reality shopping
One of the hardest things to do when shopping online is picture how the item really looks. Now many online retailers are offering augmented reality that puts the product in your home.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Prime Day problems
Many Amazon customers had trouble placing orders and shopping on day one of Amazon Prime Day.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Hooked
We may not have time to sit down to read a book, but we've all got time for a text message. That's the idea behind a creative app called "Hooked."Read More »
-
Get ready for Amazon Prime Day
Here are some tips to get the best deals during the online shopping event on July 15 and 16.Read More »
-
What the Tech? A bowling robot
An amazing video of a supposed robot throwing a strike with a bowling ball has Twitter and Facebook users wide-eyed.Read More »
Entertainment
-
Out and About: It's Musikfest time
It's August and that means it's time for Musikfest, the nation's largest...Read More »
-
Dems' second night debate drew 11.3 million viewers on TV, online
The reality shows and dramas on broadcast TV couldn't even come close to...Read More »
-
Patrick Swayze remembered in 'I Am Patrick Swayze' trailer
The many shades of Patrick Swayze are revealed through interviews with...Read More »
-
A$AP Rocky says he was 'scared' in assault trial testimony
American rapper A$AP Rocky appealed for "justice" at his assault trial...Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Technology
-
Japan OKs removing South Korea from preferred trade status New
TOKYO (AP) - Japan has approved the removal of South Korea from a "whitelist" of countries with...Read More »
-
Pentagon is reviewing the 'war cloud' contract Amazon wants
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Pentagon said new Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is reviewing the bid...Read More »
-
Texas joins states' lawsuit to block T-Mobile-Sprint deal
NEW YORK (AP) - Texas has joined more than a dozen states that are suing to stop T-Mobile's $26.5...Read More »
-
Whistleblower vindicated in Cisco cybersecurity case
BOSTON (AP) - A computer security expert who discovered critical security flaws more than a...Read More »
-
Ninja out: Gaming megastar leaves Twitch for Mixer
Fortnite superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has left Twitch and is taking his video game live...Read More »
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire
- Updated Hotel evacuated, hazmat crews called in Upper Saucon Township
- Police: Man pointed gun at officers before fatal police-involved shooting in Allentown
- Schuylkill County Fair makes turnaround after last year's flooding
- NJ law gives option for terminally ill patients to end their life
- Nearly 30 officers take part in active shooter training at Saucon Valley Middle School
- 2 arrested, 2 wanted in March shooting death of man in Pottstown
- Updated Northampton County exec calls corrections arbitration a win
- Berks County Community Foundation awarding $45k in grants to Penn Street Arts program
- CEO of Penn National Gaming to retire