You can put an Apple AirTag in a bag or purse or on keys, and you'll always know where it is by checking your iPhone. If you lose it, another iPhone owner will help find it.
But AirTags will track anything. Including my friend Jessica.
"Just to be clear, you're okay with this," I asked her.
"Absolutely," she said.
I hid it under her car seat. And off she goes.
The tracker works by connecting to other iPhones with the "Find My" feature turned on. If someone gets within 30 feet or so, the AirTag pings the other iPhone and marks its location on my FindMy App. As Jessica drives across town, the AirTag and the "backpack" icon I chose, connects to other iPhones without her or the other iPhone user knowing it.
On my "Find My" app, I saw every place she went. At her friends' house, my AirTag connected to her friends' iPhone and put her location on the map. When she drove to the school to pick up her kids, I got another location. When she stopped at a restaurant, the AirTag connected to someone else's iPhone. And I could see where the AirTag and her car were parked. And when she went home, her location appeared again in the Find My app on my phone.
Did she know?
Jessica got a notification that an AirTag was traveling with her about 36 hours after I put it in her car. Had I not told her ahead of time, she would have been followed a day and a half without suspicion.
If she had an Android device, she would have gotten a notification.
Apple has added some safety measures but make no mistake, an AirTag is going to track whatever it's attached to. Next time, we'll show Jessica what I could see, and what she and you should do, if you get one of these notifications that you're being tracked.