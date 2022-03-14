There's absolutely no way you'll tap the snooze button for a few extra winks if you use the Alarmy alarm clock app. You'll have to get up to turn off the alarm.
Alarmy calls itself a "motivational alarm clock," forcing you to get out of bed and putting your body or mind to work. The only way to turn off the alarm is by exercising, taking steps, playing a memory game, or solving a math problem. You can't hit "snooze" because there is no "snooze button."
Loud Alarm clock is, well, a really loud alarm clock. I mean an extremely loud annoying alarm. Warning: you may be a little rattled for a few hours as it's so loud it's a shock to the nervous system.
Mathe Alarm is loud as well, and you'll need to answer a series of math questions to turn it off. You choose whether it's 1, 2, or 10 math problems. You can also choose easy, medium or hard questions.
Another warning: making the questions too hard for your math ability, you'll have to Google the answers.
My favorite alarm clock app is "Wakie." It's actually not just an alarm clock, but a community app where you take and make phone calls with complete strangers around the world. I asked for an alarm, and a nice lady from the U.K called live with a very polite wake-up call.
The app stores are filled with alarm clocks so if you're having trouble waking up using the stock apps that are already on your phone, these apps will start your day. Whether you want to or not.