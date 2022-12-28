Everyone knows her name, and since the Echo device in your home is probably named "Alexa," I'll change this device's name to Ziggy to keep yours from responding. And that's "things you didn't know she can do," #1.
You can change her name to Amazon, Computer, Echo, or Ziggy. You can do it in the app, or just walk up to the device and ask: "change your name to ziggy."
If you don't want to wake someone, just whisper when you ask it something. "When is the Rose Bowl?" It'll whisper the reply. "The Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah State is Jan. 2 at 4 p.m."
Misplace your smartphone? Alexa will help you find it.
If you have these devices all over the house, you can drop in on any room by saying "drop in" and the name of the room it's in. Or, make an announcement that goes out to every device in your home.
"Alexa" can act as a security system when you're not home. Just ask "Ziggy, guard my house." If a smoke detector goes off, or glass shatters, she'll sound an alarm and send you a notification.
Set up a series of activities for when you say "Good morning." In the app, tap Create Routine, then add actions. Just saying Good Morning can turn on a Fire TV to a certain channel, read the headlines, and tell you the weather conditions and traffic reports for your commute.
And if you go into Alexa Blueprints, you can customize Alexa's responses, such as "who's the best mom in the world?"
"I just compared all moms in history and my conclusion is that Nancy Tucker is the best."
This is a great surprise for birthdays, and she'll say anything you want her to say.