"It's like she's reading our minds."
If you saw the commercial for Amazon, you know it's tongue-in-cheek. Scarlet Johansen and husband Colin Jost have their minds read by Alexa.
It isn't true of course. But Alexa doesn't necessarily have to read your mind to know what you're thinking. These devices are always listening for her wake word. When she thinks someone says it, she records audio.
It's all recorded and saved. And, in some cases, Amazon employees listen in an effort to improve Alexa's understanding and responses.
If this idea creeps you out, you should listen to what Alexa has recorded. Things you may have said, not knowing Alexa was recording. Open the Alexa app on a phone and choose "more" in the lower right-hand corner, then "activity." Tap "Voice History" to see everything she's heard you say and recorded. It goes back to when you first got an Alexa device. Some are marked "not intended for Alexa" and includes a very brief snippet.
You can delete them individually, or all at once. Though Amazon warns if you do, your experience will be degraded.
You might also want to download all of the data Amazon has saved. Do this on a web browser. You'll have to request the data which can take up to 30 days.
If you want to delete all of your personal information from Amazon, according to its help and privacy page, you'll have to close your account. Using these devices are convenient, but as with any device that records or tracks us, to use them, you have to just trust them.