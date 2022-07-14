You pay $139 for an Amazon Prime subscription so you expect...no, you're promised 2-day free shipping. That doesn't always happen during Amazon Prime Days.
For example, once I put it an Amazon Echo Show 5 in the cart, it shows it won't be delivered for 3-6 months. What gives? Items that sell out, such as that one, can't be delivered or even shipped until Amazon gets more in, and according to Amazon's own policy, delivery in 3-6 months still falls within the 2-day free shipping promise, because the 2-day shipping clock doesn't start until the product ships.
If a product is in stock and doesn't arrive within the 2-day promise, you can ask, and Amazon might try to make amends. Its policy doesn't spell it out, but if you search for Amazon Delayed delivery, Amazon Prime customers can chat with a chat bot and plead their case. Ask the bot for some help and you'll probably chat with a real person, and if you're polite, you might get a small Amazon gift card as an apology. Many shoppers report they received a 1-month extension on their Prime subscription after a package didn't arrive on time.
If an item is going to ship late or you don't need it in 2 days, you're better off choosing "No Rush Delivery." You'll get $1 for each item ordered toward a digital purchase such as a Kindle book or music.
Non-Amazon Prime members can ask for a refund of shipping charges if the item doesn't arrive on time. But nowhere does Amazon specifically address Prime Members whose orders don't arrive within 2 days. The 2-day shipping is an expectation, not a guarantee.