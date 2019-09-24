What the Tech? Amazon Music HD
If you listen to music by streaming it from Apple, Spotify, Pandora or Amazon, there's good news: Amazon can now stream music in ultra high definition.
Launched just last week, the new service costs more per month than Prime Music does now, but the music is played at higher bitrates which, according to Amazon, sounds like you're listening to it on a compact disc.
Prime Music Ultra HD can be seen and browsed when you open the Amazon Prime Music app on a smartphone or device. Songs in Ultra HD are identified with a yellow "HD Audio" icon.
Looking at the information listed on a song by Brushland, Amazon says the track quality is 24-bit and 96kHz, which is higher than the same song streaming on another service.
According to Amazon, standard definition audio has bitrates of up to 320 kilobytes per second while songs in the new Ultra HD is lossless and is up to 3730 kbps, or 10 times the bitrate of other streaming services.
Amazon says it's also capable of playing songs at 192 kHz, though the songs I found are mostly at 96 kHz. Still, that's an improvement.
To get second and third opinions on whether there's much of a difference to the average streaming music listener I asked Dylan Ward to listen to a track on Spotify and then the same song in Ultra HD on Amazon Music. The first time he said there was only a slight difference, but listening to a song by Ed Sheeran the difference was noticeable.
"I think I can definitely tell a difference," Ward said. "It's more precise and full."
Crystal Cook said she listens to streaming music throughout the day, especially when she's at the gym. She compared a standard definition version of The Eurythmics "Sweet Dreams are Made of This."
"I always just blamed my headphones but then I hear something like this and I feel like I'm in my car," she said.
Millions of Amazon Prime members have access to Prime Music for free. An additional $7.99 per month subscription gives members access to ad-free listening to over 50-million songs. Prime Music HD will cost those subscribers an extra $5 per month.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? Scholly app helps connect students with scholarships
There are thousands of scholarships available and one app can help you find them.Read More »
-
What the Tech? iOS update
Apple's new operating system, iOS 13, was released Thursday and if you've been dying to install it, wait.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Sign in with Apple
It isn't as exciting as the other new iOS 13 features but it may be the most important step Apple has taken to help save us from ourselves.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Apple Arcade
Apple is releasing a new program where kids or anyone can play unlimited games on their phones for just $5 a month.Read More »
-
What the Tech? 'Zombie' apps
How many apps do you have on your smartphone? Probably more than you think. Big deal, you think? What's the harm?Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: JustWatch
One of the greatest things about streaming content is having choices, but it's almost impossible finding something to watch.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Antenna scams
Antenna manufacturers from China are making impossible claims hoping to up-sell cord-cutters wanting to get free TV.Read More »
-
What the Tech? What's in iOS 13?
iOS 13 will be released September 19, and it has a couple of changes you may like.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Apple unveils new iPhones and more
Are the new iPhones all that much better than the older iPhones? That's the question we find ourselves asking every fall.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Facebook Dating
It's on everyone's Facebook profile now in the menu, but you have to opt in to use it.Read More »
-
What the Tech? GoFundMe
Donations are pouring in for the victims of Hurricane Dorian, and much of that money is going through the crowdfunding site GoFundMe.But where does that money go?Read More »
-
What the Tech? Facebook phone numbers leak
The phone numbers and Facebook IDs of some 419 million Facebook users have been compromised after a group discovered a database left unprotected on a server that anyone could access.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Facebook face recognition
The feature allows Facebook to scan photo uploads from all users and identify a person who is in the photo whether they took it or not.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Gadgets in case of emergency
What's in your emergency kit at home? Here are some gadgets you might want to keep handy.Read More »
-
What the Tech? iPhone secrets
You may think you know everything you can do on an iPhone, but there are some secret settings you may not know about.Read More »
Entertainment
-
Vox Media acquires New York magazine
Vox Media, owner of sites including Vox and The Verge, has added a new...Read More »
-
Plácido Domingo cuts ties with Met Opera amid sexual misconduct claims
The show will not go on at The Metropolitan Opera for Plácido Domingo.Read More »
-
Amazon will show off new products Wednesday
When Amazon first introduced its virtual assistant in 2014, it was hard...Read More »
-
Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter dead at 78
Robert Hunter, the man behind many of the Grateful Dead's most iconic...Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Technology
-
Data-measurement firm Comscore settles fraud charges
NEW YORK (AP) - Data-measurement firm Comscore has settled fraud charges with the Securities and...Read More »
-
Big players jump into the stream, testing Netflix dominance
NEW YORK (AP) - Shares of Netflix are opening in negative territory for the year - the first time...Read More »
-
Green gaming: Video game firms make climate promises at UN
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - Gaming is going green - and some of the biggest game companies hope players...Read More »
-
London keeps Uber on short license as it scrutinizes firm
LONDON (AP) - London transport authorities have given ride-hailing firm Uber a two-month license...Read More »
-
EU top court rules in favor of Google on search engine issue
BRUSSELS (AP) - Google won a major case in the European Union on Tuesday, when the bloc's top...Read More »
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- 2 children found unconscious inside Kempton-area home
- Source says Pelosi to pursue Trump impeachment
- Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club
- Updated The Flying Deutschman, an authentic German mobile restaurant, lands at WFMZ
- Updated City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday
- Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies
- State health officials to battle potentially deadly disease in Carbon County