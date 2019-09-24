What The Tech

What the Tech? Amazon Music HD

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 09:11 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:11 AM EDT

What the Tech? Amazon Music HD

If you listen to music by streaming it from Apple, Spotify, Pandora or Amazon, there's good news: Amazon can now stream music in ultra high definition.

Launched just last week, the new service costs more per month than Prime Music does now, but the music is played at higher bitrates which, according to Amazon, sounds like you're listening to it on a compact disc.

Prime Music Ultra HD can be seen and browsed when you open the Amazon Prime Music app on a smartphone or device. Songs in Ultra HD are identified with a yellow "HD Audio" icon.

Looking at the information listed on a song by Brushland, Amazon says the track quality is 24-bit and 96kHz, which is higher than the same song streaming on another service.

According to Amazon, standard definition audio has bitrates of up to 320 kilobytes per second while songs in the new Ultra HD is lossless and is up to 3730 kbps, or 10 times the bitrate of other streaming services.

Amazon says it's also capable of playing songs at 192 kHz, though the songs I found are mostly at 96 kHz. Still, that's an improvement.

To get second and third opinions on whether there's much of a difference to the average streaming music listener I asked Dylan Ward to listen to a track on Spotify and then the same song in Ultra HD on Amazon Music. The first time he said there was only a slight difference, but listening to a song by Ed Sheeran the difference was noticeable.

"I think I can definitely tell a difference," Ward said. "It's more precise and full."

Crystal Cook said she listens to streaming music throughout the day, especially when she's at the gym. She compared a standard definition version of The Eurythmics "Sweet Dreams are Made of This."

"I always just blamed my headphones but then I hear something like this and I feel like I'm in my car," she said.

Millions of Amazon Prime members have access to Prime Music for free. An additional $7.99 per month subscription gives members access to ad-free listening to over 50-million songs. Prime Music HD will cost those subscribers an extra $5 per month.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

What The Tech?

Entertainment

This Week's Circulars

Technology

Latest From The Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

In case you missed it...

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack
CNN Video

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation
CIA via CNN

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation

The Flying Deutschman, an authentic German mobile restaurant, lands at WFMZ

The Flying Deutschman, an authentic German mobile restaurant, lands at WFMZ

Vox Media acquires New York magazine
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Vox Media acquires New York magazine

City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project

City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project

Plácido Domingo cuts ties with Met Opera amid sexual misconduct claims
Getty Images

Plácido Domingo cuts ties with Met Opera amid sexual misconduct claims

Berks County poll workers get training on new machines
69 News

Berks County poll workers get training on new machines

Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids

Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids

DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
69 News

DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man

Teacher carries 10-year-old with spina bifida on class field trip
CNN video

Teacher carries 10-year-old with spina bifida on class field trip

Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday

Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday

Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies

Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies

Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club

Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club

State health officials to battle potentially deadly disease in Carbon County

State health officials to battle potentially deadly disease in Carbon County

Committee to decide what will become of former Day's Inn property in Easton

Committee to decide what will become of former Day's Inn property in Easton

Nike posts another strong quarter thanks to digital strategy
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Nike posts another strong quarter thanks to digital strategy

Amazon will show off new products Wednesday
Copyright 2019 CNN

Amazon will show off new products Wednesday

Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter dead at 78
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter dead at 78

Reading seeking new use for 19th-century City Greenhouse
Google

Reading seeking new use for 19th-century City Greenhouse

Census 2020 event planned at Reading Area Community College

Census 2020 event planned at Reading Area Community College