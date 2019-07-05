What the Tech? Amazon No-Rush Shipping bonus
If you can be a little patient, Amazon will actually pay you to shop. Two-day free shipping may be the main reason you joined Amazon Prime, but not using it can pay off.
Most Amazon Prime shoppers put items in their cart and checkout using the free 2-day shipping. And why not? If you don't absolutely positively have to have it within 48 hours, Amazon will slip a few bucks into your account.
It's called "No Rush Delivery" and you may have missed it. When you're checking out, look for the option in shipping. Rather than getting it in one or two days, you'll receive it in about a week.
As an incentive, Amazon will give you a reward of $1-$5 in credits. The credits can be used on digital items such as music or video downloads, or a movie rental through Prime Video. Some purchases will reward you with credits for Amazon Prime Now or Pantry. I used a $5 reward at Amazon Prime Now for a free pack of batteries.
The credits will be either discounts or rewards. Amazon chooses the offer which will show up when you go to check out your cart.
They do expire so keep up with what you've earned and use it.
Chances are some of the things you buy from Amazon can wait for a few extra days. If you can have patience, it's a deal too good to pass up. Especially if you like to read, credits toward digital items can add up quickly to apply toward a new book or movie. A $1 digital download credit is enough to download your favorite song. I haven't seen any mention of how many times you can take advantage of the deal so it appears you can do it every time you order something and agree to wait for the delivery
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? Amazon No-Rush Shipping bonus
If you can be a little patient, Amazon will actually pay you to shop.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Trying out iOS 13
Apple is currently testing a new operating system for its iPhones. Here's a preview of its new features.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Cord-cutting price increases
Not long ago, cutting the cord and switching to a streaming service was an easier decision. You could, and still can, save money but the gap is getting narrower between streaming and cable or satellite.Read More »
-
Fourth of July: The most dangerous day for smartphones
A new study shows a massive increase in damaged and lost smartphones on the 4th.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Cozi
Check out Cozi, a calendar app for the busy family.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Prime Day competition
Other retailers have launched their own days of big online sales to compete with AmazonRead More »
-
What the Tech? Hands free driving
States are banning the use of cellphones while driving, unless the driver is using a hands-free device.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Hands-free gadgets
Drivers have plenty of options to keep you hands free while heading down the road.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Cameo personal messages
Celebrity messages are sent directly to someone's phoneRead More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Cinder
Do you have too many outdates contacts on your iPhone? There's an app for that.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Unfriending fake Facebook friends
Scroll through your Facebook friends list and you're almost sure to spot someone you don't know.Read More »
-
Is Amazon Prime worth it?
In the early days of Amazon Prime, it was a no brainer for power Amazon shoppers. Today, it might not be such an easy decision, as other retailers are offering similar deals for free.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Google Calendar outage
If you were stood up for lunch or no one showed for an important meeting Tuesday, there may be a good reason -- Google Calendar crashed.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Airbnb Adventures
Airbnb now offers more than just a place to stay. Now you can book "Adventures," hosted and led by locals.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Roadtrippers
If you're not using travel websites or smartphone apps to plan a vacation, you could be missing out on a lot of the fun.Read More »
Entertainment
-
Rapper offers to pay for funeral of aspiring rapper shot in hometown
Rapper Joyner Lucas offered to pay for the funeral of an 18-year-old who...Read More »
-
MoviePass says it will go dark for 'several weeks' to update its app
MoviePass is going dark while it sorts out some changes to its app.Read More »
-
Netflix to cut back on smoking after 'Stranger Things' criticism
Netflix has promised to curb depictions of smoking in new programs...Read More »
-
Rolling Stones break out song they haven't performed in 50 years
With hundreds of songs under their collective belt, The Rolling Stones...Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Technology
-
Russians with links to infamous troll farm arrested in Libya
MOSCOW (AP) - Two people with links to an infamous Russian troll farm have been arrested in...Read More »
-
Samsung predicts 56% drop in 2Q profit on weak chip market
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its operating profit for the last...Read More »
-
France moves to make companies block hate speech online
PARIS (AP) - French lawmakers have approved a measure that is intended to force search engines...Read More »
-
Wimbledon reworks AI tech to reduce bias in game highlights
LONDON (AP) - Efforts to make artificial intelligence fairer now extend to Wimbledon's courts....Read More »
-
French lawmakers approve 3% tax on online giants
PARIS (AP) - France's lower house of parliament approved Thursday a small, pioneering tax on...Read More »
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg
- Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309
- Northampton County's Mountain View Drive-in set to reopen 15 years after it closed
- Updated Motorcycle driver killed after crash in Lower Milford Township
- Tires break off dump truck, slam into house near Birdsboro
- July 4 keeps animal shelters busy
- Independence Day fires damage school, homes in Reading
- Updated Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed
- Updated FBI assists police, bomb squad in search in Emmaus
- Snow days may become school days under new Pennsylvania law