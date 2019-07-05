What the Tech? Amazon No-Rush Shipping bonus

If you can be a little patient, Amazon will actually pay you to shop. Two-day free shipping may be the main reason you joined Amazon Prime, but not using it can pay off.

Most Amazon Prime shoppers put items in their cart and checkout using the free 2-day shipping. And why not? If you don't absolutely positively have to have it within 48 hours, Amazon will slip a few bucks into your account.

It's called "No Rush Delivery" and you may have missed it. When you're checking out, look for the option in shipping. Rather than getting it in one or two days, you'll receive it in about a week.

As an incentive, Amazon will give you a reward of $1-$5 in credits. The credits can be used on digital items such as music or video downloads, or a movie rental through Prime Video. Some purchases will reward you with credits for Amazon Prime Now or Pantry. I used a $5 reward at Amazon Prime Now for a free pack of batteries.

The credits will be either discounts or rewards. Amazon chooses the offer which will show up when you go to check out your cart.

They do expire so keep up with what you've earned and use it.

Chances are some of the things you buy from Amazon can wait for a few extra days. If you can have patience, it's a deal too good to pass up. Especially if you like to read, credits toward digital items can add up quickly to apply toward a new book or movie. A $1 digital download credit is enough to download your favorite song. I haven't seen any mention of how many times you can take advantage of the deal so it appears you can do it every time you order something and agree to wait for the delivery