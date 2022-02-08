When Amazon Prime launched in 2005 and it cost just $79 a year, low prices and free two-day shipping made it a no-brainer for some folks.
But on February 18, it'll cost $140. If you're paying for it just for free shipping and low prices, it might not be worth the money. Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Lowes, and other retailers now match Amazon's prices. So low prices don't make a difference.
When it comes to the two-day free shipping, Target, Best Buy and Walmart offer free two-day shipping now for purchases $35 and over. Amazon offers free shipping for anyone, even without a Prime membership as long as the order is over $25.
Now, let's look at how much shipping is for orders less than $25. A charging cable is $19. Getting it in three days is an additional $6 for shipping. Doing the math, you'd need to place 23 orders a year, under $25 for shipping charges to equal the new Prime cost of $140.