Amazon wants to make it easier for you to place an order, so it created a tech gadget that acts as a robot of sorts.
The company that gave us Alexa, Ring doorbells and cameras, and a place to watch free movies is now giving the world a smart shelf. And the smart shelf may be one of the dumbest products it offers.
It's a shelf and a scale that Amazon thinks everyone will want.
Here's how it works.
You place the smart shelf somewhere you store products you use the most. Maybe the bathroom closet. You connect the smart shelf to the Amazon shopping app and then place an item you use frequently and never want to run out. Say, toilet paper. That's a big thing these days.
The scale knows how much that pack weighs. And as you take a roll, and take another, and another, the shelf, or scale, senses you're about to run out and automatically orders more from Amazon.
It's similar to Amazon's Dash Button and Dash Wand that could order replacements with the touch of a button.
The scale though only works with certain products and it takes up a good bit of room. You can set it to add the item to a shopping list or order replacements automatically.
Amazon reviewers are having fun making fun of the smart shelf. One reviewer said it worked great...as a white elephant gift.
Sure, it sounds like the ultimate in laziness, but one reviewer did say they found it helpful for a loved one in assisted living, saying the smart shelf made sure they never run out of what they need.
The smart shelf comes in three sizes all priced at $20.