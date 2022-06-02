Many boaters use GPS devices where they can pinpoint their location in case they need help and give someone all of these numbers. For weekend boaters, 3 words are a lot easier.
Developers mapped the entire world and gave words to every GPS location. Each 3x3 meter square gets three words. A spot in the middle of a lake is maximum.mimics.lean. Just a few feet over is scraped. darting. headband.
The person giving the location needs the What 3 Words app. But who they send it to does not.
Sharing those 3 words opens the precise location in Google Maps. If the location is near a shore, you'll see step-by-step directions. If they're farther out, like in the Pacific Ocean or in the Gulf of Mexico, they'll only get the GPS coordinates, which is all rescuers need to find you.
You can do the same thing with Apple's FindMy or by placing a location pin on Google Maps but What3Words is simpler to use. It's also good for hikers, for anyone traveling alone. In the middle of nowhere on a boat with no street names to go by, no landmarks everyone will know, those 3 words could save someone's life.
You'll need an internet signal of course but in terms of battery power, a text message needs far less battery than a phone call. All you'd need to do is share those 3 words, one time.