Movie producers say the movie isn't over until we say it's over. but how do you know if a movie like Ferris Bueller's Day off has one of those iconic scenes after the credits? You have to wait and watch the credits, or, you can use an app called After Credits.
It's mostly crowd-sourced information letting you know if it's worth staying in your seat after the movie ends. People who go to the movies or watch them on Netflix or another streaming service post whether there's anything during or after the credits roll.
Here's an example of movies in theaters now: Avatar, there's nothing during or after the credits. Same for Glass Onion on Netflix, but there is something in the movie "A Man Called Otto," and "Wakanda Forever."
People who've waited around to see them can vote on whether it's worth hanging around for. If you don't mind spoilers, "After Credits" shows you what you'll see if you don't turn it off or walk out of the theater.
It isn't just new movies, but After Credits has the same information for thousands of movies going back decades.
The bad news is After Credits is an iPhone-only app. The good news is you can get the information from its website or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.