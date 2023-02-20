At any vacation spot, tourists go where tourists usually go. Wouldn't it be nice to know about some of the lesser-known adventures that make each location unique? Those off-the-beaten-path activities only the locals know?
Even if you don't use Airbnb to book a stay, you may miss out on its experiences. The Airbnb app has a separate tab for "Experiences." Don't worry, lots of people miss it. These are activities led by locals with expertise. Rather than spending a lot of money on a tourist trap at the beach, one person takes you to an island for a Survivor-type challenge.
Visiting Los Angeles, one guy drives you around the legendary Hollywood places for three hours in a 1973 convertible Cadillac.
You won't find those things in a tourist brochure.
When you search for locations, just tap the Experiences tab. A few years ago I booked an Instagram photo shoot in Hollywood. For over an hour, a professional photographer took a small group around Melrose Avenue for a photo shoot. Every city has someone who'll guide you through a walking tour.
It's a great way to get a taste of the area you're visiting with locals who know the lay of the land.
No tourist traps, no big corporations, just regular folks with a passion.