The man behind this app is the actor Kevin Costner and the idea is to give people on a road trip, maybe a family vacation, the opportunity to have a tour guide in the car telling them what's around them.
Autio is all about the journey. As you drive along, the app pops up bite-sized stories of the area and attractions near you.
You'll still get to listen to your music, podcasts, or whatever. Still, anytime you get close to an interesting story, Autio sends a notification that a story about that area is available.
Costner and developers enlisted voice actors and celebrities to narrate.
Take a drive through Wyoming. You might otherwise miss something interesting along the way.
Sometimes it's history, sometimes it points out an interesting landmark, such as the Skunk Ape legend of southwest Florida.
Stories are only two minutes or so.
Autio has over 100 stories in each state. You can also look down the road to find other interesting stories you can save for later. It's a tour guide for the open road.
The Autio app is available only for iPhones. 5 stories are free. It's $30 for a month, or $36 for a full year of road trip stories.