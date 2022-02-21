Beem is a messaging app that uses augmented reality to virtually place the sender in the room or surroundings of the person getting the message.
The idea is to "beem" the person into the room through the smartphone camera. It's as close to a hologram as you can get with just a smartphone.
Snap the phone into place. You'll need to place your phone somewhere steady. I'm using a smartphone tripod. And it's important to make sure you're in the frame from head to toe. Then record your message.
"Hey Brittany, hey, we wanted to see if you and Mike want to meet us for dinner tonight."
I'm sending this Beem to my friend Brittany who'll get it in her text messages. The app then captures the video and sends it to the metaverse.
I don't see a circle. ahh!"
My video recording places me virtually in their living room.
"We're going to see a movie at 8:00 and going to grab something at the pizza place next door. Say, 6:30? Let us know."
"How cool is that?" Beem CEO Janosch Amstutz explains in his Beem message, virtually appearing in my studio. I can move around, move closer, and it's like he's here.
"You can Beem your fitness instructor on your terrace for a workout," Amstutz said.
"When you're in the room with someone I think the conversation can be different. Sometimes I think a lot can be lost in translation, so I feel it could be a great way to have conversations with someone and feel like you're there together instead of apart," said Beem user Brittany Meadows.
If you want to try it yourself, scan the QR code. I've recorded a beam you can watch in augmented reality wherever you are. Right now, you can send 15-second video messages, but the company said they're working on allowing two-way video chats in augmented reality, right from your smartphone.