You may know the app BeReal that sends a notification to everyone using the app at a random time each day to take a selfie of what they're doing.
The trouble is most of the time the notification comes when you're not doing anything interesting.
BeFake is similar with a twist. Everyone gets an alert to take a photo at a certain time. But instead of posting a natural selfie, BeFake edits the image to look unrealistic, using artificial intelligence.
"That doesn't even look like me." Which is kind of the point. Rather than my wife and I watching TV, BeFake puts us in medieval times where she's on a horse. In another boring photo, BeFake turned me into a superhero. Or, you can tell the app what you want to be doing.
The photos can be shared with everyone else using the app. In the month since it was released, BeFake has surged near the top of the App Store charts.
It's a free app and it's gaining new users every day, building a social network where everyone is doing something spectacular.