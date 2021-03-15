With so many people still working from home or remotely, distractions have become a big problem. If you're in your home office, it seems the phone is always ringing, kids are always asking for something, the dog always needs walking. And then there are all of those open tabs in the browser just begging to be clicked.
How much could you accomplish in one hour, if you focused 100% on the project you're working on? Meditation apps have been popular during the last year, offering sounds to help you sleep, relax and concentrate.
The app I found, Brain.fm, helps you get stuff done.
At first, Brain.fm looks like a lot of other meditation apps. Music, white noise, and other sounds to help relax or focus. But developers say they use science to create music our brains respond to. The app asks what you want to accomplish. Work for a certain length of time, relax, sleep or meditate.
Selecting focus, Brain.fm shows you many options from which to choose. Classical, beach, electronic...we'll select Grooves. Brain.fm suggests using headphones or earbuds to eliminate any other sounds or distractions in the room.
Developers say they hold patents on technology that creates music that elicits strong neural phase locking. In other words, to tap into the part of the brain that gets to work when it's time to focus. You just need to close out those open tabs in the browser, turn off notifications and get to work.
It's free to try for 3 days, after that a pro subscription is $7 a month or $50 for the year.