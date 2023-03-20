Like many people, I have a basket on my dresser where I toss any loose change. You can trade it in for cash at the bank or a coin exchange, but an app called "Coinsnap Value Guide" can show you if that dime is worth more than 10 cents.
Coinsnap was released last fall. It shows the collector values of pennies, dimes, quarters, and other coins. But instead of just a list, Coinsnap uses the phone's camera to see what you've got.
Snap a photo of the coin's front and back. The app determines the date and where the coin was minted, which is important to a collector.
In a snap, you'll see all of that information, plus whether the coin is worth more than you thought.
Common coins are at face value of course, but you might run across something more valuable.
Take one 1986 penny. Coinsnap says a collector would value the penny at $3.09. The app shows varieties of the penny like that one are worth as much as $2,000.
It's an easy app to use and you can scan, or snap, hundreds of coins in minutes and add them to your collection. One thing I wish the app did was put a value on your total collection of coins.
Maybe that'll come in an update. The app is only a few months old. It's free to download but requires a subscription that's $30 a year. Or, if you've got a certain Buffalo Nickel, the annual subscription is just five cents.