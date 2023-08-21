Wouldn't your family or boss be surprised to learn you're attending Harvard University in your spare time? The app edX gives you an Ivy League education for free.
EdX started as a website. Now the edX app for iPhone and Android devices offers anyone classes at universities such as Harvard, Cornell, Edinburgh, Cambridge, and many others. You can choose from over a thousand courses. There are classes in architecture, chemistry, business and management, philosophy, and education.
Enroll in a class, and you'll get to see lectures from actual professors at those universities. Start class whenever you like. It shows the class starts the day you enroll.
A course in contract law at Harvard includes lectures and there is homework that will be graded. Take the course at your pace. Every day, or a few hours each week. The app allows you to audit courses for free. Or you can pay a subscription and receive a certificate of completion when you finish.
If you're really serious about going back to school, you can earn a bachelors degree or even a Masters at prestigious universities, for a fee of course. A Masters degree at the University of Texas is $10,000 but the app shows you some financial aid opportunities.
Going to college at any level isn't easy, but this is an easy way to earn a degree or a new skill, while on your smartphone.