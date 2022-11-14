If you've got a big family, buying a gift for just one name you draw out of a hat can save a lot of money. And Secret Santa parties are fun. Unless you're the person trying to put it together. This secret Santa app Elfster is a 4-star solution.
Created by a husband, wife, and sister planning their family's secret Santa party, Elfster is a fun techie way to do it, rather than names on crumpled pieces of paper drawn out of a hat.
Everyone gets a link or invitation to the party which can be in person or remotely. When they respond, they can add a few choices of things to a wish list their secret Santa can see.
But Elfster does more than that. It won't allow someone to draw their own name. You can also choose to keep someone from drawing their spouse's name.
If family members are spread out over several states, Elfster allows you to make a purchase from Amazon where you can choose to send the gift, gift wrapped with no delivery charges.
Signing up is easy and it works on iPhones, Android devices, and computer browsers for anyone without a smartphone. Hey, maybe they need a smartphone.
Elfster is the free app to make Secret Santa parties fun again. It's also suitable for birthdays, Friendsgiving or any party where gifts are exchanged.