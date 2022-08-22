Internet speeds are all over the place. One house may be fast as lightning, and just next door, too slow to watch Netflix. The FCC is re-mapping where broadband is available, and the commission needs your help.
It's asking everyone to download the FCC Speed Test app and tell them where internet speeds are slowest. You'll find it in both app stores for iPhones and Android devices.
It's simple to use. In your home log onto your WiFi network and run the test. It'll record your upload and download speeds, and you can submit them to the FCC.
When you're out and have trouble getting a good connection on your smartphone, run it again. This will report those pockets with spotty reception. The FCC will take all of that information and work with providers to improve coverage in those areas.
The goal is to ensure high-speed internet is available everywhere. Does that sound impossible for rural areas? The FCC did it before in the 1920s and 30s when it brought electricity to rural areas using power poles.
If you're always complaining about some parts of town with poor reception, you can use the Speed Test app to report it.