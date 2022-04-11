Feedly is the app I personally use more than any other. Several times a day I'm opening the app on my phone, tablet, or computer to read news and stories that I'm interested in. It's like a magazine with only your favorite websites.
Feedly is a feed reader. Many websites have a hidden code that pushes out updates as an RSS feed. If you subscribe to that feed, it shows up in the Feedly app in real-time. If there's something new on the sites you follow, it'll be displayed here.
Add a favorite website to Feedly, by searching for the name. You can also browse topics. I've added sports, business, and tech sites along with inspirational blogs I enjoy reading.
Feedly saves me time since I don't have to visit the sites only to find nothing new.
If you see something but don't have time to read it right then, you can save it and mark it as important. Tap on a story to open it on the website where it's posted.
Best of all your Feedly feed is synced across all of your devices and the Feedly website. Once you scroll past the posts, it's removed from the feed so each time you check Feedly, you'll only see new posts and articles.
If you find yourself spending too much time going from one favorite website to the other, this app is going to save you time and keep you informed. I can't believe everyone doesn't use it.