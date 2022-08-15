Google Chrome is a great web browser. You can have lots of tabs open, it syncs on all of your devices, and there are helpful extensions. But for a number of reasons, the browser app "Firefox Focus" may be what you're looking for. At least some of the time.
Firefox Focus has a single tab that lets you concentrate on one single task. Your browsing is kept private. It also blocks most ads that clutter web pages. It's stunning how clean web pages appear on an iPad with no ads.
Each time you open Firefox Focus and throughout the time you use it, the app shows you how many trackers it has blocked, which can be surprising. After only five minutes of browsing with Firefox Focus, it blocked 64 trackers from following my activity.
And since it doesn't allow trackers running in the background, Firefox Focus runs a little faster than Chrome, Safari, Edge, and even the primary Firefox browser.
And when you're ready to stop browsing, clicking on the trash can icon instantly clears your entire browsing history.
I'm not suggesting it become your primary web browsing app, but it's great if you need to focus, or don't want Google or advertisers tracking your every internet move.