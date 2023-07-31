Google Chrome is a great browser, no doubt about it. Lots of tabs, it syncs with your other devices. It also tracks every website you visit and shares that information with advertisers.
If privacy is important to you, Firefox Focus could be the browser you're looking for.
Firefox Focus has a single tab that lets you concentrate on one single task.
Your browsing is kept private and it blocks most ads that clutter web pages. It's stunning how clean webpages appear on an iPad with no ads.
Each time you open Firefox Focus and throughout your using it, the app shows you how many trackers it has blocked and you'll be surprised. After only five minutes of browsing with Firefox Focus, it blocked 64 trackers from following my activity.
And since it doesn't allow trackers to run in the background, Firefox Focus runs a little faster than Chrome, Safari, Edge, and even the primary Firefox browser.
And when you're ready to stop browsing, you can click on the trash can icon and it instantly clears your entire browsing history.
I'm not suggesting it become your primary web browsing app, but it's great if you need to focus, or don't want Google or advertisers tracking your every internet move.