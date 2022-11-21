Flipp is a shopping app that's been around for quite a while and works on iPhones and Android devices. Flipp curates all of the available sales circulars from nearby stores. It doesn't show the ads yet because most won't be published until the day before Black Friday.
I can use some early Black Friday flyers to show how it works. Circulars from all of the big box retailers and smaller stores will show up here.
If you search for a specific item, Flipp sorts through all of the ads and shows you which store has the lowest price. Instead of driving all over town looking for it on sale, Flipp shows you where you should go for the best deal.
Flipp is also great year-round for grocery shopping. Select your favorite store and each week, the latest circular will appear in the Flipp app. You can circle bargains, add items to a grocery list, and even clip in-store coupons. If you have a store loyalty card, you can add that too so you can see special discounts for members.
Flipp is a free app that can save time and money, especially in stores and on Black Friday.