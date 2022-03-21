Today's smartphones take incredible high-quality photos. Arguably, photos are just as good as those taken with cameras and lenses which cost tens of thousands of dollars. If you've got an eye for great shots, the app Foap can get your photos in front of Fortune 500 company marketing teams.
Foap is a licensing company that helps businesses and bloggers find photos they can use in advertising campaigns. Here's how it works: upload photos from your phone using the Foap app and add a few keywords to describe it.
It doesn't cost you anything to upload photos to Foap. I took one of our Sphynx cat in front of a fireplace. If a blogger wants to use it, I'll earn $10. But here's the thing, you can sell the same photo over and over again.
Foap also has "missions" which are set up by brands looking for photos for a specific type of campaign. Those missions pay a lot more. One is for Mac & Cheese. Submit a high-quality photo of a bowl of cheesy goodness, and you could earn $100.
You're probably pretty good at taking lots of photos anyway so be on the lookout for interesting and unique subjects and angles, you could earn at least some extra spending money.