A smartphone app just launched in the app store and has already rocketed to the top of the charts.
It's called Fontmaker, but experts say beware, you may not want this on your phone.
Let me start by saying Fontmaker could be a really cool app. It will change the way you send texts or create Instagram or Snapchat stories.
Fontmaker converts anything you type into your handwriting. You'll first write, with your finger, every letter, lower and uppercase, special characters and numbers. So when you type something out on the Fontmaker keyboard, it'll use those drawings to create an image of your text.
Type it in the box and then copy and paste into your message, text or story. The app is free.
So what's the rub?
The app was released a month ago and in the past few days, it's jumped to the top of Apple's App Store with a 4.4 average rating and nearly 18,000 reviews. That's a lot in one month, and a little suspicious. The copy and paste function works, but only some of the time. And since it's an image, it doesn't appear like a normal text or post.
Here's the caution: While Fontmaker is a "free app," to use it, you'll have to pay $5. A week!
There's a 3-day free trial, but it's quite common people forget to cancel in time. Forget to cancel within 2 days of your download, you'll get charged the $5. Forget about it for a year? That free app is $260.
And remember, keyboard apps such as this get full access to anything you type. Credit card numbers and passwords included.
Why mention it? Apparently, people are downloading it like crazy, and there are a lot of red flags.