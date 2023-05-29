If it's packaged food you can get the nutritional information. But when you fix something at home there are no bar codes or labels, so how can you tell what's in it? An app called Foodvisor for iPhone and Android devices can tell you.
Take a photo with your camera and Foodvisor uses artificial intelligence to recognize the food and tell you what it is. There's no barcode for hard-boiled eggs, for example. Foodvisor doesn't need one. It shows the calories, vitamins, and minerals and records it for your daily intake. For packaged foods, like a protein bar, breakfast cereal, and almond milk, you'll need to scan the barcode.
Save it to record your meals.
That's all good, but what do with that information? Foodvisor asks what you want to accomplish with your diet, like lose weight or gain muscle, and how fast you want to see results, and how committed you are.
It then creates a diet and exercise plan to help you reach your goals. A premium version of Foodvisor comes with a real live nutritionist to answer questions and provide encouragement.
Over 200 recipes that match your diet and articles can help.
The free version is limited. And if you want all of the features it's $59 for three months. There is a 2-week free trial, just don't forget to cancel if you don't want to pay the full price after the trial is over.