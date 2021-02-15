...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
two to four tenths of an inch with up to one inch of snow and
sleet.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and
northeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
