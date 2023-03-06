Ironic that there's an app to keep you from using your phone. But that's the idea behind the app "Forest."
Turn it on, and if you pick up your phone, you'll kill a tree. Sort of.
Forest has been around for a while. Here's how it works so you can work: If you need to focus on something and not be disturbed by notifications or your own curiosity, the app won't let you open an app or use the phone.
You'll set up a work or study time and choose which apps, if any, you'll allow. For example, when I'm writing I'll select only the apps I use to write. Evernote, Canva, Google Docs. Forest will prohibit me from using anything else.
Set a timer, and get to work.
I can use those apps. All of the others cannot be opened unless I give up. So, no TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube. My time-wasters.
If I start to give up, Forest tells me to get back to work. If I manage to resist the distractions for the allotted time, Forest begins building a virtual forest thanks to my focus. If I keep it up, Forest will plant a real tree somewhere in the world. So there's some motivation beyond just getting my work done.
Forest is a free app for iPhone and Android.