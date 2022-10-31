The best way to describe this app called Gas to parents is, it's similar to how we passed around "slam books" in high school.
A series of questions or polls, and you anonymously answer the questions with the name of a classmate. Remember those? Gas is like that, except it's nice.
In case you didn't know, Gas in teenage slang means making someone happy. That's the goal of this app with the tagline "see who likes you."
Here's how it works.
When a user creates an account they allow the app to see their location so they can select their school and then add classmates who also use the app. Every hour users are given a series of questions such as "who can fake it til they make it, they're the noodles in your ramen, and messages such as what's cookin' good lookin'?
When a student is selected, they get a notification but no name of who voted for them. This is where Gas earns revenue, charging users to see who voted for them. For a $ 5-a-week subscription you can see two name reveals per week. Pretty steep.
The verdict on Gas: It is all positive. None of the questions can be taken in a bad way. Users can't send private messages or say anything negative. Even though it launched in just 12 states two months ago, it's the hottest app among high school students and #1 in Apple's App Store.