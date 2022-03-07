Driving all over town searching for the lowest gas price defeats the purpose of saving money.
You can spend more than you save burning through what's in the tank. But this station is 20-cents per gallon less than the station across the street. If you could only see prices before you drive there.
GasBuddy is one of the oldest apps in the app stores. Launching 22 years ago, it claims to save you time and money by showing prices at the pump, reported by other users.
Near me, GasBuddy says prices range from $3.44 to $3.99 a gallon. That 55-cent difference can add up to big savings if you're filling up a big tank.
But how accurate is GasBuddy? This station's latest reported price is $3.39 a gallon. When I got there, it was 40 cents higher.
If the price hasn't been updated in a few days, the app isn't going to be accurate. Especially in times like this when prices go up about 10 cents a day.
I found stations along main streets with lots of traffic are updated frequently. Like other crowdsourcing apps, the more people who use GasBuddy, the more accurate it will be.
GasBuddy can also help you save by using one of its gas cards, which you have to apply for and use to pay. Users also leave reviews to help you find low prices, food, and clean stations.
Yes, GasBuddy can save you money, but only if other people are using it too.