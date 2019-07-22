What The Tech

What the Tech? App of the Day: Genius

Posted: Jul 22, 2019

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 04:30 PM EDT

What the Tech? App of the Day: Genius

Everyone has a favorite song that we all sing along to anytime we hear it, even if you never know the words!

Maybe you think you know them, until someone says you've been singing it all wrong.

The app, Genius, can help clear the air.

Available for iPhones and Androids, this app answers the age-old question: What are they saying?

When you open up the app it shows you the most recent hit songs. It's especially good for some genres like rap and hip-hop. If the song was ever a hit, you can listen to it and watch the music video as you read the lyrics.

The Genius app will also answer the question we've all asked at some point of a song "what does it mean?"

Take this line from the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way:" It says, "I never want to hear you say, I want it that way." Lots of folks have wondered, why so rude? According to Genius and a linked article, some consider the lyrics to be nonsense. The writer, Max Martin, had trouble with the English language. The band changed it to, "I love it when I hear you say..." but fans didn't like it, so they changed it back. Interesting right?

There are articles included about the origin of the song, why the band wrote it and even explaining what they meant by those confusing lyrics along with any other trivia.

