What the Tech? App of the Day: Genius
Everyone has a favorite song that we all sing along to anytime we hear it, even if you never know the words!
Maybe you think you know them, until someone says you've been singing it all wrong.
The app, Genius, can help clear the air.
Available for iPhones and Androids, this app answers the age-old question: What are they saying?
When you open up the app it shows you the most recent hit songs. It's especially good for some genres like rap and hip-hop. If the song was ever a hit, you can listen to it and watch the music video as you read the lyrics.
The Genius app will also answer the question we've all asked at some point of a song "what does it mean?"
Take this line from the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way:" It says, "I never want to hear you say, I want it that way." Lots of folks have wondered, why so rude? According to Genius and a linked article, some consider the lyrics to be nonsense. The writer, Max Martin, had trouble with the English language. The band changed it to, "I love it when I hear you say..." but fans didn't like it, so they changed it back. Interesting right?
There are articles included about the origin of the song, why the band wrote it and even explaining what they meant by those confusing lyrics along with any other trivia.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? App of the Day: Genius
This app gives you song lyrics and more.Read More »
-
What the Tech? FaceApp privacy concerns
An app that went viral this week is now making a lot of people worry about their privacy and how their images might be used without their knowledge.Read More »
-
What the Tech? New emojis on the way
Take a look at the new emojis coming to your smartphone later this year.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Augmented reality shopping
One of the hardest things to do when shopping online is picture how the item really looks. Now many online retailers are offering augmented reality that puts the product in your home.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Prime Day problems
Many Amazon customers had trouble placing orders and shopping on day one of Amazon Prime Day.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Hooked
We may not have time to sit down to read a book, but we've all got time for a text message. That's the idea behind a creative app called "Hooked."Read More »
-
Get ready for Amazon Prime Day
Here are some tips to get the best deals during the online shopping event on July 15 and 16.Read More »
-
What the Tech? A bowling robot
An amazing video of a supposed robot throwing a strike with a bowling ball has Twitter and Facebook users wide-eyed.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Cost of cutting the cord
If you're like millions of Americans who feel they are paying too much for cable or satellite television, you've thought about cutting the cord and going with one of the streaming services.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Alexa could soon be reading our emotions
According to reports, Amazon has been working toward adding the feature for several years to help those suffering from depression and PTSD.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: MUBI
MUBI doesn't offer thousands or even hundreds of choices - it has just 30 movies.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Amazon No-Rush Shipping bonus
If you can be a little patient, Amazon will actually pay you to shop.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Trying out iOS 13
Apple is currently testing a new operating system for its iPhones. Here's a preview of its new features.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Cord-cutting price increases
Not long ago, cutting the cord and switching to a streaming service was an easier decision. You could, and still can, save money but the gap is getting narrower between streaming and cable or satellite.Read More »
-
Fourth of July: The most dangerous day for smartphones
A new study shows a massive increase in damaged and lost smartphones on the 4th.Read More »
Entertainment
-
Art Neville, New Orleans funk musician, dead at 81
Art Neville, a New Orleans music icon and founding member of the Neville...Read More »
-
David Hedison, ‘Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea' star, dies at 92
David Hedison, best known for starring in "Voyage to the Bottom of the...Read More »
-
'Veronica Mars' creator discusses potential Season 5
A long time ago (well, Friday), Hulu released a new season of "Veronica...Read More »
-
Internet going hog wild over Peppa Pig
Why is the internet freaking out about Peppa Pig? It's a question you...Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Technology
-
Police investigate if Tesla was self-driving during crash
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A woman was arrested after running a red light in a rented Tesla in San...Read More »
-
Microsoft pays $25 million to settle corruption charges
NEW YORK (AP) - Microsoft is paying more than $25 million to settle federal corruption charges...Read More »
-
Equifax to pay up to $700M in data breach settlement
WASHINGTON (AP) - Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission...Read More »
-
Report: Equifax to pay $700 million in breach settlement
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Wall Street Journal says Equifax will pay around $700 million to settle...Read More »
-
Defense in murder case can obtain private social media posts
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The California Supreme Court has effectively ruled that the defense in a...Read More »
Latest From The Newsroom
- Police: Man found fatally shot in car in the Poconos
- Updated Boy reported hit by lightning may simply have been rattled by thunderstorm, fell off bike
- Updated Reading mayor reverses course on pride flag
- Updated Some in Lehigh Valley's Puerto Rican population demanding resignation of the country's governor
- Updated 11-year-old boy shot in face in Reading remains in critical condition
- Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Perkasie
- Health Beat: Spinraza stabilizes spinal muscular atrophy
- Updated Police allege Slatington man fires rifle at women outside his house
- Updated Woman comes within inches of death again on Route 724 in Cumru Township
- Positive Parenting: Help your kids learn cause and effect