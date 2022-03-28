GetUpside is a popular smartphone app claiming to help find deals where you can save as much as 25 cents per gallon.
GetUpside shows stations they've partnered with. Depending on where you are, you may see only a handful of stations.
The app says there are 36 offers near me. Mostly Shell stations, offering as much as a 12-cent discount. Here's where math helps. Getting 10 gallons I'd save $1.20. But I'd burn gas to get that offer.
This 6-cent discount is closest, so I'd save 60 cents. The app doesn't take the money off at the pump, it adds it to a GetUpside account. When it reaches $15, the money is deposited in my bank account or PayPal.
The problem is, the stations participating don't always have the cheapest price, to begin with, so you may save more by going to a different station.
To get the cash back you have to claim the offer then scan and upload the receipt when I'm at the pump. Another step to save 60 cents.
GetUpside isn't just about gas, there are cashback offers at restaurants of about 7% and some grocery stores participate but none in my area.
Does it work? Yes. Is it as good as it sounds? Maybe not. Still, people who use it regularly do earn cashback which is better than nothing right? It depends on how many stations and restaurants participate in your area so as they say, your mileage may differ from mine.