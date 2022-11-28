Gift cards are fine if you want to tell someone happy holidays but I really didn't want to go to any trouble for you.
The app Gifster, for iPhones and Android devices, could help make sure you give them something they want.
Gifster allows users to create their own wishlist of things they'd like to receive. Think of it like a wedding or baby gift registry. Each person uses the app to add their clothing sizes, interests, hobbies, and items to their wishlist. Others in the group can see the list with links to the items on Amazon and other retailers.
Since everyone using the app can see everyone else's wishlist, they can also see who gets the item, which cuts down on the risk of someone receiving duplicate gifts.
You can also run a Secret Santa party in the app. And there are categories for a birthday, baby, and wedding gift registries as well.
If you don't want to download another app, you can access your registry online in a web browser.
It is a free app. One way Gifster makes money is by getting referral revenue from retailers, and there are a few Google ads on the screen. So you'll likely see ads for items related to what you're shopping for.
You'll find it in both app stores and if they have an Amazon Fire device you'll find it in Amazon's app store.