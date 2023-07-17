The smartphone app and website are called "Goblin Tools." it's sort of like Chat GPT but it is easier for many people to use.
Goblin focuses on 6 tools at the moment. Magic ToDo simplifies tasks by giving step-by-step directions for what you want to do. Enter what you're working on. How to do laundry, for example.
"Spicy" peppers let you choose how detailed you need the directions. Then hit enter. Goblin gives you a list and the order you should do them. If you need help on a step, just tap this icon to break it down further. Enter anything.
How do you create a YouTube video? Goblin breaks down any task into manageable steps. Great for people who have trouble staying on task, or who are easily distracted.
Does a message sound condescending, or could it be taken the wrong way? The Judge detects the tone in the text you have written or what you've received. Helpful for those who have trouble picking up on social cues.
The Formalizer takes sentences and paragraphs and makes them sound more professional, formal, or casual.
The estimator will show you approximately how long a task will take to complete.
The compiler takes braindumps and breaks it up into a list of manageable tasks.
And with the Chef tool, enter what food is in your fridge or pantry and it'll show what you can make with just those ingredients.
This app is brand new and the developer says these are just the first 6 tools, they're working on others.
The app is just 99 cents, that's not per month but just a one-time purchase. It's for iPhone and Android.