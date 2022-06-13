Android users have been using this app forever but most iPhone users don't use it or even know about it. It's Google Keep.
If you use Google Calendar, Chrome, Tasks, and Gmail, Google Keep is the note-taking, reminder-making app you should get to know.
Notes you take appear like post-it notes on the screen making it easy to find what you're looking for, but you can also search notes by keywords.
Open the app, create a new note, and start typing away. Or, record an audio clip, use a photo, or draw something. Google Keep works across platforms, so you can create any note on a smartphone and open it on a computer using the Chrome browser. You'll see the Google Keep icon and link when you open Gmail.
These notes from a team meeting. I can add someone as a collaborator. Save it to Google Docs and share it with them so they can make their own edits.
If you use Google Assistant on a phone or Nest hub... "Hey Google make a note." It'll create the note in Google Keep when you ask it to.
Reminders are great. Set a date manually, or make a shopping list and it can send it to you as a reminder when you arrive at your supermarket.
If you're not completely satisfied with the note-taking app you're using now, take some advice from Android users.