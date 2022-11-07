You won't find every best seller within the app called "Headway." The smartphone app for iPhones and Android devices is for life-long learners, business leaders, and anyone who generally hangs out in the non-fiction section of the bookstore.
The app includes books about self-growth, happiness, money, leadership, business, and health. When you find a title you want to read, Headway summarizes each chapter, hitting only the high points.
The book "Tipping Point" by Malcolm Gladwell is 260 pages long. "Headway" boils it down to 11 key points which will take about 18 minutes to read.
You can read the bite-sized summaries while you're waiting in the school carpool line. If you don't even have 20 minutes to stop and read, Headway reads it for you so you can listen on the way to work.
Headway is expensive as apps go. It costs $60 a year for unlimited reading and listening. It does have a 7-day free trial. Just remember to unsubscribe before the trial ends or you'll be charged for the entire year all at once. You can use the app for free, getting one text or audio summary per day.
It's a good and fast way to find new ideas and thoughts and boost your knowledge.