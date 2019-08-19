What the Tech? App of the day: Honeydue
Money is the No. 1 thing couples fight about most. Where is it going? How much is left to spend? Who's going to pay which bill?
Of all the budgeting apps in the app stores, Honeydue may be what you need.
Honeydue was created for couples. The idea is that both people download the app, link it to their checking and credit card accounts, and let the app keep track of their money.
When it comes to bills, just enter what they typically cost and when they're due. The app prompts you to add regular monthly bills for electricity and rent, but you can add all of your other bills such as internet, phone, car payments and any others.
When one of those accounts is due, whether you pay by check or automatic draft, both people will get a reminder and then a notification when the bill is paid.
Checking accounts are separated into joint and individual accounts. Both can see the balances, or set it up where you keep your individual account balance hidden from your partner, if you think that's a good idea.
You can also use the app as a budgeting tool. It'll show you how you're doing, if you have more money set aside for date nights, or if you've already spent too much for the month. You simply enter how much you are setting aside for each expense.
If you and your spouse split some bills, there's a tool for that too. You can even make payments to each other by Venmo. There's also a chat feature where you and your partner can share information about bills and credit cards and purchases.
Most financial apps are for individuals and companies, but Honeydue is geared toward couples to help them get a better idea of where their money is going. It gets great reviews in both app stores and some couples have said by using the chat feature, it's cut down on arguments over what's being spent and who's paying for what.
