What the Tech? App of the day: Hooked
We may not have time to sit down to read a book, but we've all got time for a text message. That's the idea behind a creative app called "Hooked."
Stories are told by characters who are sending to texts to one another. I've been reading the story of a young woman who gets a mysterious text from an unknown person. As the mystery plays out, the young woman receiving the cryptic messages admits to being unloved by her parents and the stranger wants to help if the woman is willing to give up something important in her life. It's a story told a few words at a time, and it's hard to put down.
Hooked has dozens of similar stories. Mystery, horror, romance and comedy to choose from.
Some of the stories have audio so you hear the texts being read. And there are other stories in a movie format, highly-produced with good actors and special effects.
Mysteries and horror stories seem to be the best and there are many to choose from. I found at least one story told through even newer technology, FaceTime video calls between characters.
Hooked has gotten mixed reviews in both app stores, but I've found all of the stories entertaining and well done. And the fact I can pick up where I left off when I have just a few minutes makes the Hooked app an easy way for me to enjoy a good story.
Critics have generally panned the free version of the app which limits how much you can watch or read at one time. A subscription is $6.99 a month for all the stories and no ads.
And if you're the creative type, you can write for Hooked yourself and earn a royalty on your story.
