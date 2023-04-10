We tend to think that everything is or requires a smartphone app. You might even search the app stores for a ChatGPT app. You'll find plenty there.
Some in Apple's App Store claim to have over 10 million users. One in the Google Play store has been downloaded over 1 million times.
And they cost money. As much as $70 a year. Here's what you need to know. There is no official ChatGPT app. It is simply a website that's free.
Some of the apps you'll find might install malware and installing most any app means a greater chance at risking your privacy. A ChatGPT Chrome browser extension is being blamed for installing a virus that stole Facebook logins, deleted photos, and changed the name of the user profiles of thousands of Facebook users to "Lily Collins."
Instead of downloading a needless and maybe dangerous app, create your own ChatGPT app of sorts. Use the Safari browser go to the website chat.openai.com. On an iPhone, tap the share icon and choose "Add to Home Screen" which will add an icon just like an app.
On Android devices, go to the website in Chrome, tap the three dots in the top right corner, select share, and add to Home Screen. Now when you tap on the icon it'll open the official ChatGPT website.
Just like an app.
Don't spend any money on a ChatGPT app. Just steer clear because you don't know what the apps will do with your information. And it's unnecessary.