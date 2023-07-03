A favorite travel app for people who RV, iExit provides a look ahead.
I'm in the studio and not moving but if you're in the car, the iExit map is similar to other GPS maps. Say you're coming up on exit 22 and want to grab lunch or get gas. iExit shows there's a Hardees, Waffle House, Cracker Barrel, and a few other fast foods. You can get off here, but if you want more choices, you can see Exit 28 has more restaurants and local eateries.
iExit also links to Yelp reviews which are dated so you'll know if the review is recent. iExit shows the best gas prices up ahead, and if you need a break for the night, you can find out which hotels are coming up.
Like GasBuddy and Waze, iExit is crowdsourced information. iExit says fellow users leave over 350,000 updates each month.
iExit is free with some ads but if those bother you, you can support the app and remove the ads by paying $2. Not a monthly subscription. Just two bucks. It doesn't sell or trade personal information with third parties and earns its revenue from app downloads and advertisements.
It's available for iPhone and Android devices.