Hey, tattoos can be cool. But it can also be one of the things you regret. There's no second-guessing. Without painful removal, a tattoo is forever.
This app sort of lets you get a tattoo without getting a tattoo.
Before you ink, try Ink Hunter. This smartphone app can help you decide what a tattoo will look like before you get it. Here's how it works. The app uses your smartphone camera, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence to superimpose a tattoo design on your arm, leg, or anywhere else on your body.
You'll need to mark the spot with three lines, like a smiley face. Then, go through a vast library of designs from real tattoo artists. All of the more popular choices of flowers, symbols, and skulls are in black and white and in color.
Then aim your camera at the smiley face. Ink Hunter places that tattoo to show you what it will look like in real life.
Snap a photo with the app, and you can move it around and using filters, see what it'll look like in a few years when the ink has faded and blurred. Find one you like, and take it to a tattoo artist as a guide.
Ink is forever. Ink Hunter keeps you from making a really bad decision.