If you're an Amazon Prime shopper you know you have to be lucky to catch those lightning deals, those rock-bottom prices that last for a short time or until an item sells out. But an app called Keepa claims it can find those deals for you.
Keepa is a free app for iPhones, Android devices, and web browsers. Like other apps, it sends alerts when an item you're tracking drops in price, like a projector that sells for $90 new. I'd like to know if it becomes a lightning deal on Prime Day so I can set an alert to get a notification if it does.
That's helpful, but Amazon's shopping app does the same thing if you add the item to a wish list. If the price drops, you'll usually get a notification.
But here's why the Keepa app is useful. It has a price tracker. By tapping a button, Keepa's tracker shows the same projector has hovered around $90. But, looking closer I can see that at the end of April the price dropped to $68.84. It dropped to that price again in June. That tells me there's a good chance it'll hit that price again. Keepa also alerts me that the projector will be part of a lightning deal at a certain date and time. That's pretty handy.
Keepa also shows me prices for used and reconditioned items.
Is Keepa an app you need? Amazon's shopping app does a fine job of alerting you to price drops and lightning deals. But if you're doing some Prime Day prep work, Keepa may be worth keeping on your phone.