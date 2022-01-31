The app is called Letterbox, a social network where you can find people with similar tastes who can help you discover movies and shows you might never notice.
Letterboxd is sort of like a movie version of the app "Good Reads" where you can keep track of things you've watched and make recommendations to other movie buffs. Not, "what's everybody watching", but "what's everybody like me" watching?
Letterboxd shows the most popular titles people are talking about. You can read reviews, see who's in the movie, and watch the preview.
If you liked "Licorice Pizza", the app shows all of the users who liked it too. You can check out their other favorites.
I especially like this feature that shows where that movie or series is playing. It's become a popular app for movie buffs and more and more people are talking about it. Connect it to your Facebook account to find your friends using it.
The app is free for iPhones, Android devices, and Apple TV. A premium subscription removes ads and includes other features. If you're always looking for something to watch, it's worth a look.