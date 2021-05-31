Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and for many people, lazy summer days mean lounging around with a good book.
How many times have you traveled somewhere and realized you forgot to take a book with you? No more worry with the smartphone app Libby.
Voracious readers may already be familiar with Libby. It’s an app that allows you to search for and check out books from the local library. No one delivers the hardback to your door; you simply read it on your phone or tablet. It’s amazing.
You’ll need a library card, but if you don’t have one the app will help you sign up for free. Then search for what you want to read by the author, subject, theme or reading level.
Just like inside your local library, nearly everything is here: popular, newly released titles, business, biographies, fiction and non-fiction. Pick a book, audiobook or magazine to check it out. The book appears immediately on your devices. Read it in the Libby app, or it’ll load it onto a Kindle, if you prefer.
Just like checking out the physical copy from your library, it’s free. And there are no late fees.
Once your two-week checkout is finished, the book automatically is removed from your device and returned to the virtual library, so someone else can check it out.
Many bestsellers have a waitlist, and demand is so high for many new books the wait can be up to six months. Each library has a limited number of copies, but you can place a hold on the book and check it out when it becomes available.
This is one app I keep saying, "I can't believe this thing is free." If you have a summer reading list this year, the Libby app may be your best friend.