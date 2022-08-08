What are you going to do when your kid gets a math problem like this? If you haven't taken an algebra or calculus course in a while, homework has never been harder.
Mathway is a smartphone app that solves the problem, in more ways than one.
Enter the math problem by typing it in, saying it, or taking a photo. In a second or two, Mathway will show you the answer.
That's not always good enough for the teacher though, so Mathway will show the steps to find the answer. It'll graph the parabola, using the direction, vertex, focus, and axis of symmetry.
And factor the polynomial. Yeah. I've forgotten all that too.
Mathway helps with basic math, algebra, trig, calculus, statistics, and chemistry problems.
The free version of the app doesn't show the steps for most problems and you'll have to sit through annoying advertisements before getting the answers. A subscription is $10 a month, which removes the ads and gives more information on the problems.
You can also use Mathway on its website.