I discovered this app just a few weeks ago, and it's already my favorite for saving things I want to read later and for working on projects with other people. It's called Milanote.
Milanote works on iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Macs, and PCs. Here's what it does: Open the app to find a blank canvas where you can add boards. I have a couple named "news," and "ideas" for things I find online that I want to read later.
To add things to the board from a web browser, there's a Chrome extension that sits next to the address bar. To save something you want to read later, just tap the extension and save it to the board. On a smartphone, tap the share button and choose "Milanote."
No matter how you open Milanote later, you'll find the saved articles. You can do this with YouTube videos too.
If you're working on a project you can share and collaborate. Say you and other parents are working on your high school homecoming events. Add names and what they're working on. Add to-do lists. It's Audrey's job to find a location for a photo shoot. She can share the location on a Google map.
Brainstorm and share ideas from websites and YouTube videos. Create logo ideas. All of this can be rearranged on the Milanote canvas.
We had a family vacation last month and everyone shared notes, ideas, and information in text messages. Doing the same thing on Milanote would have been so much better and easier.